LIV GLENNE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LIV GLENNE WARNER.
WARNER, 73
POLK CITY - Liv Glenne Warner of Polk City, FL, passed away Monday, 20 March 2017 of a cerebral hemorrhage. She was 73.
Liv was born in Drammen, Norway, 27 April 1943, and came to the United States in 1963 as an 'au pair.' She met Philip Warner later that year. They married on 5 August 1964 in Rochester, NY. After marriage she lived in Webster, NY, worked at the University of Rochester, raised a family, and then worked at Genesee Hospital.
In 1991, Liv and Phil moved to Polk City, FL, to pursue years of extensive motorhome travel throughout the United States and Canada. Liv was adored by all for her cheerful, helpful personality.
Liv was preceded in death by her parents: Ragnar and Alfhild Glenne, Drammen, Norway. Survivors include her husband of 53 years (Philip), Erik Warner (son), Wellsboro, PA, and his children Devan, Brennan, and Caralyn; Kristine Skarzynski (daughter), Webster, NY, and her children Scott and Peter.
A celebration of her life will be held in Webster, NY, in late June, 2017. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that a donation be made to Meals on Wheels or to a
.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2017