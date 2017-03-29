MARGARITA HERNANDEZ "NANI" RAMIREZ

DAVENPORT - Margarita HernÃ¡ndez RamÃ­rez, aka 'Nani' 88. Born in Naguabo, PR on June 13th 1928 to Esteban Hernandez and Teresa Sanchez; passed away on Thursday March 2nd, 2017. She fought long and hard until she was ready to dance in heaven.
She is survived by her daughter Loyda Ramirez; sons Felix Ramirez and Anibal Ramirez. She had 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.
She was a little woman with a big heart and will be greatly missed.
