LORENA LEE
EDWARDS, 93
LAKE WALES - Lorena L. Edwards of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017.
She was born August 6, 1923 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to the late Frederick N. and Sadie M. (Durrance) Strickland. She has been a lifelong resident of the area. She had placed her faith and trust in Christ and loved and thanked God for her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband William H. 'Bill' Edwards and son in law Thomas Murphy.
She is survived by her daughters Jan Edwards of Lake Wales, FL, Lisa Toruno (Jorge) of Altamonte Springs, FL, Carla Murphy of Winter Haven, FL, sons Rick Edwards (Kay) of Lake Wales, FL, Eric Edwards (Debi) of Lake Wales, FL, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 nephews.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, March 31, 2017 at Marion Nelson Funeral home. Funeral service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, April 1, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Lake Wales with Rev. Tommy Aman and Pastor Scott Markley officiating. Interment will be held at the Lake Wales Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Missions Outreach at First Baptist Church of Lake Wales.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2017