WINTER HAVEN - Steven James Richardson, 55, peacefully went to be with our Lord just before sunrise, his favorite time of day, surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
He was born to James Davis and Helen Laverne Richardson on July 18, 1961 in Sarasota, FL. Steve was the beloved husband and best friend of his one and only love of 33 years, Teri Murphy Richardson. Devoted father of Jessica Layne Davidson, son-in-law Bradley Wayne Davidson, son Nicholas Steven Richardson, daughter Kheely Ann Richardson and her fiancÃ© Matthew Joseph Short. Big brother of Jamie Richardson, Lisa Scott and her husband Mark Scott. Beloved son-in-law of Howard Murphy and Jayne Murphy. Brother-in-law of Reatha Sanburn and her husband Wayne Sanburn, Jeff Murphy and his wife Carol Murphy, Randy Murphy and his wife Robin Murphy. He also dearly loved his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Steve's love for life and his magic will live on through his children and in the hearts of the many who were fortunate enough to have known him. He was a very special man and will forever continue to 'rock on' while waiting for us all to join his party above.
A memorial ceremony will be held at the Gram Parsons Derry Down in Winter Haven, FL on April 22, 2017 from 2-6pm. All are welcome.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2017