MARY
|
MERCADO, 94
Homemaker
LAKELAND - Mary Mercado, age 94, died Sunday, March 26, 2017. Born in Naranjito, Puerto Rico on December 7, 1922, she came to Lakeland from New York 24 years ago. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Mercado was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Mercado, and grandson David 'Chris' Mercado. She is survived by her son David and wife Maria Rivera Mercado, Lakeland, daughter Roxanne Flowers, Hesperia, CA, brother Luis Ortiz, Daytona Beach, sisters Isabela Velasquez, CA, Awilda Espinell, Bayamon, Puerto Rico, granddaughter Ciara Flowers, CA, grandsons Nicholas Mer-cado, Stephan Mercado, both of Lakeland, great grandson Nicholas Chris Mercado, Lakeland, great granddaughter Layla Gray, Lakeland.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 31, 2017, from 6-7pm at Lanier Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 p.m. at Lanier Funeral Home, Lakeland.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2017