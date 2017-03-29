SKYE NICOLE HAYES KRIEK, 29
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Skye Nicole Hayes Kriek, age 29, a resident of Auburndale went home to be with the LORD on Mon., March 27, 2017.
Skye was born Nov. 3, 1987 in Lakeland to Richard Alan and Rhonda Renee (Halbrook) Hayes. She was a lifetime Polk Co. resident where she attended Life Church in Auburndale. She had also attended in the past the First United Methodist Church in Auburndale where she sang in the choir, played in the bell choir and assisted with many church programs & functions. Skye graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 2006 where she was involved in chorus, ensemble, Disney's candlelight, state & county choral competitions. She was an office assistant for an optometry office in Auburndale. Skye enjoyed life, singing, her family and being a wife & mother.
Skye is survived by her devoted and loving family: husband of 9 months: Andrew Kriek, daughter: Makayla Kriek, parents: Rich & Rhonda Hayes, brother: Cameron (Tara) Hayes, 2 sisters: Erika Hayes, Mandy Hayes, paternal grandparents: Robert & Emogene Hayes, maternal grandparents: William & Carolyn Fowler, aunts, uncles, cousins, many extended family & friends.
Visitation will be Thurs. March 30th from 6 until 8 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 AM Fri. March 31st at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale. Interment to follow at Auburndale Cemetery.
