REBECCA 'BECKY' APPLETON
|
SANDUSKY
LAKELAND - Rebecca 'Becky' Appleton Sandusky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening March 26, 2017. Becky died peacefully while resting in her room at Florida Presbyterian Home in Lakeland, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harry Kendall Sandusky, DMD. Becky is survived by her three children Carl, Sarah, and Sam Sandusky and eight grandchildren.
Becky was born on February 18, 1930 in Minor Hill, Tennessee in a quaint little white farmhouse to Bessie Mable Shelton Appleton and Thomas Columbus Theodor Appleton. She was one of nine children, and will be dearly missed by her immediate family, her sisters Ruth Tannnehill and Willie Carlton, and also by a number of relatives. In recent years Becky enjoyed the company of her eight grandchildren. Becky was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland Florida. She and her late husband Harry were members of First Presbyterian Church since 1964. For over 50 years Becky was involved in many programs at First Presbyterian Church but was known mostly for her cooking and catering that she often provided for church members, friends, and family. Becky owned her own catering business and set a high bar for excellence baking wedding cakes, and preparing food for large numbers of guests. She loved music, gardening, traveling the world, and attending the opera. Becky had an amazing capacity to love and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. We believe the Lord will create a special place for her in his eternal care.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on the morning of Friday March 31, 2017 at 11:00am at Oak Hill Burial Park. We will meet at Heath Funeral Chapel at 10:00am, followed by a procession to Oak Hill Burial Park.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland on Lake Hollingsworth Drive at 2:30pm. A reception for all who attend will follow at 3:30pm - 5:00pm. Flowers will be received by Heath Funeral Chapel at 328 S. Ingraham Ave. Lakeland, FL. 33801.
