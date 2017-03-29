Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REBECCA APPLETON SANDUSKY LAKELAND - Rebecca 'Becky' Apple "BECKY" March. View Sign

REBECCA 'BECKY' APPLETON

SANDUSKY



LAKELAND - Rebecca 'Becky' Appleton Sandusky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening March 26, 2017. Becky died peacefully while resting in her room at Florida Presbyterian Home in Lakeland, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harry Kendall Sandusky, DMD. Becky is survived by her three children Carl, Sarah, and Sam Sandusky and eight grandchildren.

Becky was born on February 18, 1930 in Minor Hill, Tennessee in a quaint little white farmhouse to Bessie Mable Shelton Appleton and Thomas Columbus Theodor Appleton. She was one of nine children, and will be dearly missed by her immediate family, her sisters Ruth Tannnehill and Willie Carlton, and also by a number of relatives. In recent years Becky enjoyed the company of her eight grandchildren. Becky was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland Florida. She and her late husband Harry were members of First Presbyterian Church since 1964. For over 50 years Becky was involved in many programs at First Presbyterian Church but was known mostly for her cooking and catering that she often provided for church members, friends, and family. Becky owned her own catering business and set a high bar for excellence baking wedding cakes, and preparing food for large numbers of guests. She loved music, gardening, traveling the world, and attending the opera. Becky had an amazing capacity to love and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. We believe the Lord will create a special place for her in his eternal care.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on the morning of Friday March 31, 2017 at 11:00am at Oak Hill Burial Park. We will meet at Heath Funeral Chapel at 10:00am, followed by a procession to Oak Hill Burial Park.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland on Lake Hollingsworth Drive at 2:30pm. A reception for all who attend will follow at 3:30pm - 5:00pm. Flowers will be received by Heath Funeral Chapel at 328 S. Ingraham Ave. Lakeland, FL. 33801.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com







REBECCA 'BECKY' APPLETONSANDUSKYLAKELAND - Rebecca 'Becky' Appleton Sandusky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening March 26, 2017. Becky died peacefully while resting in her room at Florida Presbyterian Home in Lakeland, Florida.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harry Kendall Sandusky, DMD. Becky is survived by her three children Carl, Sarah, and Sam Sandusky and eight grandchildren.Becky was born on February 18, 1930 in Minor Hill, Tennessee in a quaint little white farmhouse to Bessie Mable Shelton Appleton and Thomas Columbus Theodor Appleton. She was one of nine children, and will be dearly missed by her immediate family, her sisters Ruth Tannnehill and Willie Carlton, and also by a number of relatives. In recent years Becky enjoyed the company of her eight grandchildren. Becky was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland Florida. She and her late husband Harry were members of First Presbyterian Church since 1964. For over 50 years Becky was involved in many programs at First Presbyterian Church but was known mostly for her cooking and catering that she often provided for church members, friends, and family. Becky owned her own catering business and set a high bar for excellence baking wedding cakes, and preparing food for large numbers of guests. She loved music, gardening, traveling the world, and attending the opera. Becky had an amazing capacity to love and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. We believe the Lord will create a special place for her in his eternal care.Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on the morning of Friday March 31, 2017 at 11:00am at Oak Hill Burial Park. We will meet at Heath Funeral Chapel at 10:00am, followed by a procession to Oak Hill Burial Park.A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland on Lake Hollingsworth Drive at 2:30pm. A reception for all who attend will follow at 3:30pm - 5:00pm. Flowers will be received by Heath Funeral Chapel at 328 S. Ingraham Ave. Lakeland, FL. 33801.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com