RICHARD N.
STAPLES, 73
LAKELAND - Richard N. Staples, 73, passed away Mar. 26, 2017.
Mr. Staples was born in Henderson, KY on Oct. 29, 1943. He was a Master Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and served three tours in Vietnam. He was a member of Harvest Assembly of God, and enjoyed classical music, reading and helping others.
Mr. Staples is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sharon Staples; sons, Steven Staples, Jessie Staples, Johnnie Staples, James Lowe and Patrick Lowe; sister, Sylvia Wolfla; 5 granddaughters and 2 grandsons; 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dot Staples; brothers, Tim and Tony.
A memorial service will be conducted Thurs. March 30th at 6 p.m. at Harvest Assembly of God.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2017