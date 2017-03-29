WILLIAM C. 'BILL'
|
ELLIOTT, 88
LAKE ALFRED - William C. 'Bill' Elliott of Lake Alfred, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2017. He was 88. A native of Etowah County, AL, Bill was born on July 20, 1928 to William Lawrence and Mattie Harp Elliott. He moved from Alabama to Central Florida in 1961. Working most of his life as a plumber, Bill retired in 1996 from his job of 25 years as a maintenance engineer at Winter Haven Hospital. Bill was a devoted member of his church, The Way at Inwood, where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed gospel music, fishing, and telling jokes and stories.
Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Baker Elliott, his second wife of 55 years, Virginia Kelley Elliott, and his sisters, Francis Davis and Joyce Cox. He is survived by his daughters, Reba Griffith (Randy) of Wellington, AL, Patsy Alldredge of Gadsden, AL and Tammy Harris (Bailey) of Gladewater, TX; step-daughters, Frankie Bamberg (Hoss) of Polk City, Mary Glass (Dwayne) of Lake Alfred; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, James Elliott.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm on Thursday, March 30, at The Way at Inwood Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2017