HATMAKER, 80
BARTOW - Grace Hatmaker left for her heavenly home on March 28, 2017, surrounded by her family's love. Grace was a retired nurse of many years. She graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow, FL. She was the heart of our family. She loved spending time with all her children, grand-children, and great grand-children. Her strong fight with her illness earned her the name of 'Amazing Grace' with her children. She was a woman of faith who often reminded her children to pray and trust in God.
Grace and her husband spent many wonderful years at their Tennessee home with the garden, making put-ups and enjoying the mountains. She was an amazing cook who loved sharing her recipes and teaching her children to cook. Grace was blessed with a sweet, loving, kind, and fun-loving personality. She was loved by all who knew her. Her spirit will live on in her children and grandchildren.
Born May 17, 1936 in Bartow. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Dennis C. Andrews and great grandson Parker Briggs. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James Hatmaker, daughters: Deborah Braswell (Corky), Cheryl Burke (Chris), sons: Charles 'Danny' Andrews, Carl 'Dean' Andrews (Sandy), seven cherished grandchildren and seven cherished great grandchildren, like a daughter, niece Cynthia Harrell, sister Shirley Moss (Frank), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with her two precious dog children: Bendi and Rocky.
Grace's wishes were for no service but to tell her family she'll be waiting for them in heaven. Special thanks to all the nurses of Cornerstone Hospice who acted as angels. (Susan, Barbara, and Carol).
