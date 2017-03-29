DAVID MARTINEZ

DAVID
MARTINEZ, 81

HOLMES BEACH - David Martinez, 81, of Holmes Beach, Florida, born in Susanville, California on July 15, 1935, entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2017. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and was the owner/operator of Somar Electrical of San Francisco, California. He was a member of the Lakeland (Florida) Yacht Club. He loved his family, and he enjoyed golfing, and fixing and tinkering with anything.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Janice McDonald Martinez; children, Carole McDonald Wilson (Sam) of Lakeland, Keith McDonald (Cecilia) of Lakeland, and Stephen McDonald (Jeanette) of Winter Haven; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Carl, Asa, Haylee, Alexander, Kenny and Erin; brother, Jesus Martinez (Mayna), and nephew, Mauricio of Mexico; sister-in-law, Ann Martinez, niece, Elizabeth, and nephews, Danny and David of California; and many great-nieces, nephews, family, friends, and Yorkies, Alice and Stella. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jesus 'Jess' Martinez.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 31, at 3:00 P.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 P.M. Committal to follow at Alderman Pelote Cemetery, Lithia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, and/or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Expressions of condolence at
