SANDY
TATE, 61
LAKELAND - Sandy Tate passed away Sunday (March 26, 2017) at the age of 61 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sandy will lovingly be remembered by her husband of 45 years, Roger Tate, as well as her son, Roger Tate, Jr., of Mound, Minnesota, daughter, Michelle Wisegarver (Ben) of Mound, Minnesota. She is also survived by her sister, Debi Greene and brothers Jerry Stanley (Penny) and Bobby Stanley (Beverly) of Lake City, as well as 7 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and father, Bob Stanley of Lake City. Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Stanley.
Sandy was born in Charleston, SC on June 30, 1955. As the daughter of Marjorie and Bob Stanley, she grew up as a military brat and traveled across the country. In 1994 she and Roger moved to Lakeland. Sandy worked at Florida Southern College for 19 years, where she made lifelong friends that loved her like family. Sandy was a member of Church at the Mall in Lakeland.
Sandy and her loving husband were very active throughout their entire marriage. From horseback riding to jet skiing, and gardening to remodeling, there was always something new for them to experience together. Sandy enjoyed spin classes, cooking and traveling. She knew how to illuminate a room with her laughter, grace and elegance. Sandy never met a stranger and her larger than life love and personality will surely be missed by all that had the privilege to know her.
The funeral services for Sandy will be held at Gateway Forest Lawn in Lake City, FL. Visitation with family will be at 11:00 am on Saturday April 1st; Funeral Services will be at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL. 386-752-1954. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Southern College - Water Ski Team, Office of Advancement, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2017