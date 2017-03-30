RUDOLPH
|
McNEIL, 70
Physical Therapist
LAKELAND - Mr. Rudolph McNeil, age 70, died 3/27/17, in Lakeland.
Born in Panama City on September 6, 1946, he came to Lakeland from Tampa over 30 years ago. He was a retired physical therapist for the Tampa VA Hospital. He was a member of Faith Celebration in Lakeland.
Mr. McNeil is survived by his wife Vera McNeil, Lakeland; daughter Tisa McNeil (Eddie, Jr.) Robinson, Lakeland; 3 grandchildren: Micah Robinson, Reese Robinson, Mackenzie Robinson, all of Lakeland; 2 sisters: Nellie C. Washington, Fayetteville, N.C., Rose Mary Dozier, Panama City, FL.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faith Celebration, 4755 Drainfield Rd., Lakeland. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1736 New Jersey Rd., Lakeland.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
