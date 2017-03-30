Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JILL ROBIN ASHER. View Sign

JILL ROBIN

ASHER, 55



LAKELAND - Jill Robin Asher died on March 25, 2017 after struggling with multiple major health issues. She was 55 years old.

Jill is survived by her beloved husband, Dave; father and mother, Barry and Suzanne Goldstein; two sisters, Sharon and Beth; brother-in-law, David Fedler, along with other extended family.

There are not enough adjectives or room in this newspaper to list all her wonderful qualities. She was one of the sweetest, kindest, most generous and loving individuals that ever existed.

Jill was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for 29 years. She touched the lives of so many people in so many ways. She gave of her time freely to help others understand the Bible and improve their lives. She was also known as a comforter to those who were in need.

Jill was truly a beautiful person in every way and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Jill Asher on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 2:00pm - Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1105 West Dossey Road, Lakeland, Florida.



