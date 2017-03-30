Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAY L. STURGIS. View Sign

HAINES CITY - Ray L. Sturgis, 95, of Haines City, FL, formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away March 19, 2017, due to injuries sustained in an auto accident.

He was the son of the late Dan Sturgis and Pearly Stewart Sturgis. He was born in Douglas, GA, Coffee County, on October 14th, 1921. Mr. Sturgis was a Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division, 325th Glider Infantry Regiment, US Army. He was involved in the 'Normandy Invasion' which was the largest air, sea and land invasion in the history of the world. Later, he was involved in the 'Battle of the Bulge' which was the last major stance the Germans took to prevent the allies from proceeding into Germany. He was a member of Wayfare Primitive Baptist Church where he served as a 'Deacon' and also served as 'Clerk of the Church' for many years. He was a faithful member and so loved his church life. He was an avid Nascar fan and loved playing board games with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepson, Larry Hunter, his two sisters, Ruby Sturgis and Mildred Davidson, four brothers, Carrol, Aubrey, Ira and Lonnie. He is survived by his wife, Earlene Keen Sturgis of Haines City, FL, three stepdaughters, Shelly Dukes (David) of Auburndale, FL, Melinda Keen (Patrick) of Winter Haven, FL and Blake Keen of Dallas, TX, three sisters, Carolyn Johnson (John), Gladys Jones (Ralph) and Virginia Spears (Waylon), all of Auburndale, FL and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are with Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL, on Saturday, April 1st, 2017. Visitation is at 10:00 AM; funeral services @ 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.







108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

