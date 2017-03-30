SHARON K.
RICHTERBERG RICE, 80
LAKELAND - Sharon K. Richterberg Rice, 80, of Lakeland, FL, passed away March 28, 2017, surrounded by her family at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland.
Sharon was born May 16, 1936 in Elkhart, Kansas to John and Viola Richterberg. Sharon grew up in Elkhart and graduated from Elkhart High School in 1954. On August 5, 1955 she married Larry F. Rice in Clayton, New Mexico. They lived in the central Florida area from 1959 to 1987. They moved to Houston, TX and then to the Minneapolis, MN area for a few years. In 1991 Sharon and her husband moved to Garden City, KS where they lived until June 2012. That's when they returned to Florida and lived in Lakeland.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Dorothy 'Eileen' Kent.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband Larry F. Rice of Lakeland; sons Perry J. Rice of Lakeland and Timothy F. Rice of Fort Worth, TX; daughter Christen L. Schroeder of Lakeland; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Saturday April 1, 2017 at Victory Church, Light of Lights Chapel, 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland Florida. Viewing begins at 10 AM and service at 11AM. Interment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2017