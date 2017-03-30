ROBERT 'BUCK'
EAGAN, 76
LAKE PANASOFFKEE - Robert 'Buck' Eagan, age 76, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Webster.
He is survived by his son: Craig L. Eagan (Jessica) of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; grandchildren: Mir-anda, McKenzie, Terrence and Vincient; brother: Charles Edward Eagan (Linda) of Bradley Junction, FL; sisters: Becky Larmore of Doniphan, MO, Mildred Gipson of Doniphan, MO, Ima Vestal (James) of Finley, TN, Leona Pidcock (David) of Boones Mill, VA, and Faye Newberry of AR.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Lane Purcell Hospice House, 2452 CR 526E, Sumterville, FL, 33585. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Purcell Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Purcell Chapel and interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2017