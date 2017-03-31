RONALD EDWARD
RICE, 56
LAKELAND - Ronald Edward Rice, 56, of Lakeland, born December 29, 1960; passed away March 27, 2017. He was born in Pineville, Kentucky to parents Eddie Joe Rice Sr. and Betty Ruth Rice.
Ron was a great mechanic. He loved working on cars, enjoyed spending time with his family as much as possible, loved fishing and being outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Ruth Rice and father Eddie Joe Rice, Sr.
His memory and laughter will be held close in the hearts of his surviving sons Ronald Edward Jr. and Bubba Ford, brothers and sisters: Eddie Joe Rice, Jr. (Leesa), Katherine A. Bentley, Pamela G. Wise, Donna L. Cannon, Regina R. Groubert (Mark), Timothy Joe Rice (Jeanne) and his 14 nieces and nephews, and 13 great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him dearly.
Ron's family will be having a private memorial service honoring his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to any of your local C.O.P.D. Foundations.
copfoundation.org
When tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, For every time you think of me,
I'm right here, in your heart.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2017