WILLIAM
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HOWARD "BILL" POWELL.
HOWARD 'BILL' POWELL, Jr., 78
BABSON PARK - William Howard 'Bill' Powell, Jr., 78, resident of Babson Park, FL, passed away on March 17, 2017.
Bill was born in Babson Park, FL, October 19, 1938. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Agnes Powell and brother, Gerald Powell. Bill is survived by son Jason Powell (wife Andrea) and two grandsons (Reef and Brodie), Gainesville, FL.
A private interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Polk County Fire Rescue, Station 920, Babson Park, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2017