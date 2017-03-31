JANICE SUE BOUTWELL-STAVELY, 77
BARTOW - Janice Sue Boutwell-Stavely went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 5th, 2017.
She was born in Mulberry, FL, parents J.C. Boutwell and wife Nell Boutwell. Survivors include her brother Jimmy Boutwell and wife Clarice of Lake City, her two sons Dean Stavely and wife Judy of Lakeland, Ty Stavely of California, grandchildren Kyle Stavely and wife Amy, Devin Stavely, all of Lakeland.
Sue was an active member of the Fort Meade Worship Center. Donations can be made to the Fort Meade Worship Center or the
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2017