LAKELAND - Alicia Y. Clayton-Clavie', 97, of Lakeland, passed away March 26, 2017. She was born in Havana, Cuba on November 10, 1919. She retired after many years as a Social Worker for Los Angeles County in California and moved to Lakeland.
She is survived by her daughter; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 31 from 4-6PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a service to follow at 6PM.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2017