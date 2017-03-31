PATSY MARIE
|
ROBERTS, 73
DAVENPORT - Patsy Marie Roberts, 73, of Davenport, FL passed away on March 29, 2017 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Patsy was born on August 15, 1943 in Loris, SC. She and her sister, Marqueen Jordan, owned Kiddie Land Nursery in Haines City. Patsy is remembered as a hard working, kind and generous woman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Roberts; parents, Earl and Snowie Dudney and brothers, Willie, Curtis and Sammy Dudney.
She is survived by her children, Ann Barnhill of Davenport, Cheryl Richards of Davenport, James Dan Blanton of Davenport and Jennifer Johnson of Tallahassee; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandsons.
A visitation will be Friday from 5-7 pm and the funeral will be on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City, FL.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2017