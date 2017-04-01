RAYMOND
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND FARRELL KOON.
FARRELL KOON
3/28/1955 - 3/28/2017
LAKELAND - Close your eyes my brother and get some sleep, for when you awake you will be in peace. I may not be there at this time but you will find other loved ones by your side to welcome you home. Rest my brother in peaceful sleep.
Survived by: brother Charles & Susan Kelley Lakeland, FL. Predeceased by Mary C. Luckey, mother, Ester Charlene Koon, sister, Jasper T Kelley.
A
celebration of life will be in a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Polk County Veterans Service Office, 100 Polk County Plaza, Suite 70, Balsam Lake, WI, 54810.
Condolences may be emailed to
chuck6821@gmail.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2017