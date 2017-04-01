Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCIA ADELE MONTEIRO TAXDAL. View Sign

LUCIA ADELE MONTEIRO TAXDAL, 84



LAKELAND - Lucia Adele Monteiro Taxdal, 84 years old, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday March 30th, 2017, after a brief illness at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

A daughter of the late Charles da Rocha Monteiro and Victoria Salles Monteiro, Lucia was born in New Orleans, LA on Jan 7, 1933. She is predeceased by her parents, her two brothers, John D. Monteiro and Charles Salles Monteiro, and her beloved husband, Dr. David R Taxdal.

Lucia is survived by two sisters, Mary Gloria Monteiro Rall of Washington, DC and Anna Dora Monteiro Brans of New Orleans; six children, Victoria Anne Rian (Lee) of Adelphi, MD, Tore Faust Taxdal of Churchville, MD, Erica Lynn Farmer (Mike) of Winter Haven, FL, Adele Marie Reints (Greg) of Zolfo Springs, FL, Andrea Lee Beale (Dan) of Winter Haven, FL and Sage Elizabeth Morgan (Rich) of Franktown, CO; and nine grandchildren, Ruth Leyla Akca, Rose Ayla Akca Hoffman (Eric), Ariel Elizabeth Taxdal, Henry Anton Taxdal, Rachel Lynn Reints Altman (Mike), Sara Adele Beale, David Lee Beale, Emily Grace Morgan and Matthew Ivor Morgan.

On completing a training program in X-Ray Technology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, Lucia served as a Radiology Technician at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD, where she met her husband, Dr. David R Taxdal. They married in New Orleans and lived in Baltimore while her husband completed his medical residency, before settling in Polk County, where they raised their six children. She completed her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Fine Arts from the University of South Florida. A talented artist herself, she promoted the arts in both Lakeland and Winter Haven. She worked in multiple media and her work was exhibited in venues throughout the area including the Polk Art Museum.

A Muse, Life Time Patron Member, Art Resource Trust Member and advocate of the Polk Museum of Art, Lucia served on the Museum's Board of Governors, the Board of Trustees, and many committees including but not limited to the Acquisitions Committee, Collections Committee, and Investment Review Committee for the Museum. Lucia and her late husband, David Taxdal, after whom the Taxdal Gallery is named, gifted to the Museum a Pre-Colombian collection, which is an on-going exhibition that serves as an educational highlight for thousands of Polk County students each year. Lucia was passionate about art, living and sharing it with her children and her grandchildren.

Lucia was also deeply involved in the local community, generously giving of herself to help women develop healthy spiritual and emotional bonds, and benefiting in turn from the care and attention given back to her.

Friends are invited to join the family in a celebration of Lucia's life, from 5 to 7pm on Tuesday April 4, 2017, at Winter Haven Garden Center, 715 3rd ST NW, Winter Haven FL 33881. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Cornerstone Hospice of Winter Haven, Florida.



