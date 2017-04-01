ANNETTE S.
HUGGINS, 83
LAKELAND - Annette S. Huggins of Lakeland, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was 83.
A native of Winter Haven, born January 18, 1934 to Lewis Smith and Adell Holton Smith, Annette has been a lifelong resident of the area. She retired as a Financial Secretary from Com-Car, and she was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband Carlton Dave Huggins, her son Wesley Huggins, her parents, and a brother. She is survived by her son: David Huggins (Susan) of Kennesaw, GA; her daughters: Linda Huggins Spence (Richard) of Dade City, Genevieve Huggins Jones (David) of Plant City, Carol Huggins Gilileo (Derell) of Lakeland; and her sister Oveda Griffin (Don) of Auburndale. Annette also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Monday, April 3, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM from the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Donations in her name can be made to the
Published in Ledger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2017