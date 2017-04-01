JUDY
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDY GILLISON.
GILLISON, 74
DAVENPORT - Mrs. Judy Gillison, known to her friends as Mrs. Chip and Dale, passed away on the morning of March 29, 2017, after a brief battle with liver cancer at the age of 74, with close members of her family at her side.
Judy was born on July 10th, 1942 in Pennsaukin, NJ to the late Alfred and Elva Lawrence. It was during her Junior year of High School that she met and fell in love with Jake Gillison. They were married on July 8th, 1961.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Jake, their four children: David Gillison and his wife Kat of Lake Wales, FL, Debbie Wallace and her husband Damon of Waldoboro, ME, Doug Gillison and his wife Shari of Harrisburg, NC and Larry Gillison and his wife Vicky of Pickins, SC; her brother David Lawrence and his wife Karen of Skillman, NJ; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
For a full obituary see www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2017