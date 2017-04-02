KEVIN JOSEPH
MURPHY, 67
WINTER HAVEN - Kevin Joseph Murphy was born in Woodstock, Ill on September 6, 1949. He passed away March 22, 2017.
He came to Winter Haven from Chicago in 1977 and was a Florida State Correction officer.
A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church he was a faithful Roman Catholic. He was a friend of Bill W., Minister to the Sick, vol. for Meals on Wheels and Catholic Charities.
He loved golf, archery, photography & flying drones.
Survived by wife, Noreen H. Murphy, Winter Haven, son, Matt Williams (Rachel) Chicago, 2 grandchildren Andrew and Emma, sister, Trish Pientka, Ill, and brother Patrick Pientka, Colo.
Memorial Mass will be held 11:00am Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kevin's name to Life-Choice Pregnancy Center.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017