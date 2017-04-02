WILLIAM 'BILL'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM SPURRIER /10/1926 - 3/2/2017 LAKELAND - William 'B "BILL" Spurrier.
SPURRIER
4/10/1926 - 3/2/2017
LAKELAND - William 'Bill' Spurrier, 90, WWII Navy Air, went to his heavenly home on March 23, 2017. Bill married his beloved wife, Terri, of 70 years on 10/12/1946.
Bill retired from the Grand Blanc Police department & General Motors. He & Terri moved from Michigan to Florida in 1987, making Lakeland their permanent home.
Bill leaves his wife Terri, 2 daughters Linda Lybarker (John) of Leesburg, FL and Carol Spurrier of Lakeland, FL, 4 grandchildren: Jeff Lybarker (Tamara), Lori McCann (Mike), Kellie Stawicki (Rob) and Kristie Baptiste (Aaron) and 6 great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017