AUBURNDALE - Mr. Bobby Lowell Woodard, age 82, a resident of Auburndale passed away Mon. March 27, 2017 at his home.
Mr. Woodard was born June 7, 1934 in Lakeland to Tommy Alfred and Annie Mae (Wheeler) Woodard. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1952. Bobby retired from Continental Can after 19 yrs. and then worked for the Mines as a Carpenter. He was a United States Army veteran. After being discharged he was recalled back for the Bay of Pigs Missile Crisis. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and being with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Margaret. Bobby is survived by: wife of 63 years: Mae Woodard, son Greg (Debbie) Woodard, brother Jim (Marge) Woodard, niece Kay 'Bob' Stambaugh, grandson Brandon Woodard, all of Auburndale, gt. grandson Brayden.
Funeral service will be 11 AM Mon. April 3rd at Berea Baptist Church, 1407 Hwy 92 West Auburndale with visitation beginning at 10 AM at the church.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017