DORIS MAE
McCULLEN, 96
LAKELAND - Doris Mae McCullen, 96, of Lakeland, passed away on March 28, 2017 from natural causes.
Mrs. McCullen was born in Lakeland November 15, 1920 and lived here her entire life. Doris was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Oliver. She was employed by the Post Office at Florida Southern College, and greatly enjoyed serving the students. She enjoyed reading, working in her flower garden, traveling, and cooking. Doris attended the Scott Lake Baptist Church and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Lakeland Memorial Hospital for several years.
Doris was preceded in death by husband of 60 years Joseph W. McCullen, sister Sarah Winslow, and grandson Richard W. Daubach. Doris is survived by her daughters Lynda Daubach (Bob), Beth Walls (Darryl), seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017