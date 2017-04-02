Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHRYN BRUECHERT TEDDER. View Sign

KATHRYN BRUECHERT TEDDER, 95



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Adelaide Kathryn 'Kay' Bruechert Tedder entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2017, at 7:30 PM. She died peacefully in her home at 102 Woden Way, Winter Haven, Florida. She was born in Waverly, Iowa, on June 3, 1921. Her parents were Dr. Henry N. Bruechert and Esther DeVries Bruechert. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in June 1938 with honors. She attended Iowa State College from 1938 to 1942 and graduated with a degree in dietetics. From 1942 to 1943 she attended the University of Texas and performed an administrative internship. She completed the internship and remained at the University of Texas until 1944 as an assistant to the administrator for food services to dormitories. In the summer of 1944, she volunteered for service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a dietitian and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Army while working at the Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She was then assigned as a dietitian to the McClosky General Hospital, Temple, Texas. In January 1945, she was assigned to a hospital unit going overseas to support the troops in World War II that would be fighting in the European Theater. The unit left for Europe in early 1945. After a brief stay in England, she was sent to Normandy and eventually to Paris, France.

In Paris she was assigned to the First General Hospital where she met Daniel W. Tedder. After the war in Europe ended in June 1945, she was assigned to a hospital unit in Marseille, France, that was being sent to China-Burma-India. Dan came to Marseille and they were married on July 4, 1945. After the atomic bombs were dropped in Japan, Kay was sent back to the USA and she returned to Iowa to wait for Dan. In Christmas 1945, she and Dan were reunited in Iowa. In January 1946, they moved to Florida and lived in Orlando until 1947 when they moved to Winter Haven, Florida. For approximately 40 years she taught the ladies Sunday school classes at local Baptist churches in Winter Haven including Parkland Baptist Church and most recently at the Calvary Baptist Church. From 1967 to 1977, Kay was an Assistant Supervisor of the School Food Service for Polk County.

Kay enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She was an avid reader, a devoted mother and wife.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dan, her mother and father, her half-brother Carl Bruechert and half-sister Margret Bruechert Reynolds.

She is survived by her four sons: Daniel William Tedder in Marietta, Georgia, Richard Bruechert Tedder in Tallahassee, Florida, John Henry Tedder in White Springs, Florida, and James Watson Tedder in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Lisa Christine Tedder Baker, Rachel Marie Tedder, Christopher Ian Tedder, and Kyle Evan Tedder, and by two great-grandchildren: Anastasia Baker and Edward 'Teddy' Baker.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 10 to 11 AM at Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the City Cemetery in Live Oak, FL. Condolences to the family can be sent to:

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .







KATHRYN BRUECHERT TEDDER, 95WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Adelaide Kathryn 'Kay' Bruechert Tedder entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2017, at 7:30 PM. She died peacefully in her home at 102 Woden Way, Winter Haven, Florida. She was born in Waverly, Iowa, on June 3, 1921. Her parents were Dr. Henry N. Bruechert and Esther DeVries Bruechert. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in June 1938 with honors. She attended Iowa State College from 1938 to 1942 and graduated with a degree in dietetics. From 1942 to 1943 she attended the University of Texas and performed an administrative internship. She completed the internship and remained at the University of Texas until 1944 as an assistant to the administrator for food services to dormitories. In the summer of 1944, she volunteered for service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a dietitian and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Army while working at the Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She was then assigned as a dietitian to the McClosky General Hospital, Temple, Texas. In January 1945, she was assigned to a hospital unit going overseas to support the troops in World War II that would be fighting in the European Theater. The unit left for Europe in early 1945. After a brief stay in England, she was sent to Normandy and eventually to Paris, France.In Paris she was assigned to the First General Hospital where she met Daniel W. Tedder. After the war in Europe ended in June 1945, she was assigned to a hospital unit in Marseille, France, that was being sent to China-Burma-India. Dan came to Marseille and they were married on July 4, 1945. After the atomic bombs were dropped in Japan, Kay was sent back to the USA and she returned to Iowa to wait for Dan. In Christmas 1945, she and Dan were reunited in Iowa. In January 1946, they moved to Florida and lived in Orlando until 1947 when they moved to Winter Haven, Florida. For approximately 40 years she taught the ladies Sunday school classes at local Baptist churches in Winter Haven including Parkland Baptist Church and most recently at the Calvary Baptist Church. From 1967 to 1977, Kay was an Assistant Supervisor of the School Food Service for Polk County.Kay enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She was an avid reader, a devoted mother and wife.She was preceded in death by her husband Dan, her mother and father, her half-brother Carl Bruechert and half-sister Margret Bruechert Reynolds.She is survived by her four sons: Daniel William Tedder in Marietta, Georgia, Richard Bruechert Tedder in Tallahassee, Florida, John Henry Tedder in White Springs, Florida, and James Watson Tedder in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Lisa Christine Tedder Baker, Rachel Marie Tedder, Christopher Ian Tedder, and Kyle Evan Tedder, and by two great-grandchildren: Anastasia Baker and Edward 'Teddy' Baker.Visitation will be Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 10 to 11 AM at Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the City Cemetery in Live Oak, FL. Condolences to the family can be sent to: Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com