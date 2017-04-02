JAMES S.
OWENS, 76
BARTOW - James S. Owens, age 76, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center of natural causes.
Born March 15, 1941 in Huntington, WV, Mr. Owens was a resident of Bartow since 1989, moving from Tampa. He was a tool and die maker for Bear's Metal Works for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Mr. Owens is preceded in death by a son: Shawn K. Owens. He is survived by three sons: Brian Owens (Noelle), Auburndale, David Shearer (Debbie), Stuart, FL, and Duane Shearer (Debbie), Jupiter, FL; two sisters: Frances Robertson of Port St Lucie, FL, and Charlene Gianakos, Manchester Center, VT, and seven grandchildren: Cynthia, Sara, Kelly, Jessica, Bradley, Allen and Autumn.
Family will receive friends Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 2:00 - 2:30 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017