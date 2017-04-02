MICHELE ANN
LEONCINI, 51
DAVENPORT - Mrs. Michele Ann Leoncini, age 51, a resident of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at her home with family.
Mrs. Leoncini was born June 12, 1965 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Joan Marie (Baclaski) McNamara. She was a Polk County resident for the past 19 yrs. coming from PA. and a homemaker. Michele graduated high school in PA. and from Misericordia College. She was a member of St. Faustina Catholic Church of Clermont. Michele's passion was raising her son and being with family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal & maternal grandparents.
Michele is survived by her loving family: husband of 21 yrs.: Arthur Leoncini, son Austin Joseph Leoncini, both of Davenport, father & stepmother Joseph & Ellie McNamara of Suscon, PA, mother Joan McNamara, sister Marcy McNamara, both of Scranton, PA, stepsister Mima (Greg) Brunges of Suscon, PA, stepbrother Vito (Maryteresa) Buzzetta of DuPont, PA.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 1714 US Hwy 27, Clermont. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven. Visitation will be Monday, April 3, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017