EARL WESLEY
|
FUSSELL, Sr., 75
POLK CITY - Mr. Earl Wesley Fussell, Sr., age 75, a resident of Polk City passed away Friday, March 31, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mr. Fussell was born April 1, 1941 to Albert and Nellie Mae (Judy) Fussell. He was a lifetime Polk County resident and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Polk City. Earl was a retired heavy equipment operator for Polk County Road Construction Department. He enjoyed hunting, ranching, farming and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters Hilda & Bertha.
Earl is survived by his loving family: wife of 38 years Lillian Fussell, 2 sons Wesley Fussell, Jr., Gary 'Bo' (Laura) Fussell, daughter Holly (Jimmy) Ladd, all of Polk City, stepson Jason (Mandy) Cobb, Winter Haven, stepdaughter Jeriann (Erik) Reincke, Lakeland, brother Dewey (Myra) Fussell, Polk City, 10 grandchildren: Kyle (Stephanie), Kaitlin (Adam), Angela, Taylor, Kandace, Jordyn, Josyln, Shane, Sarah & Sierra, 4 gt. grandchildren: Carter Rae, Jonathon, Stella Rose & Carson.
Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, April 3, 2017 at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Polk City.
