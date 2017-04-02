JOHN 'TOMMY'
ELMS, 65
LAKELAND - John 'Tommy' Thomas Elms, 65, of Lakeland, Florida passed away March 30, 2017 in his home.
He was born March 29, 1952 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, the son of the late Loretta and Herman Elms. He was one of seven (7) siblings. He was an experienced contractor of over forty years.
In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends, family, and grandchildren.
He is preceded by his brother Michael 'Mickey' Elms.
He is survived by his partner Peggy Beke of Lakeland, Florida; his son Cody Elms and daughter in law, Brooke Winslow and daughter Lyndi Elms of Lakeland, Florida; his beloved grandchildren Cutter Greenwood and Chloe Elms of Lakeland, Florida; his sister Jackie Kollros & brother in law Michael Kollros of High Point, North Carolina; his brother Bruce and sister in law, Deborah of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania; his brothers Keith 'Wheat,' Jimmy, Daniel and sister in law, Robin Elms of Lakeland.
A viewing would be held on Tuesday, April 4 at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at 328 South Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, Florida. A church service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Wednesday, April 5, 12:00 pm, located at 745 South Ingraham Ave in Lakeland, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017