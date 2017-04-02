MARGURITE 'MARGIE'
McKEE, 64
LAKELAND - Margurite McKee, formerly of Lakeland, passed away on March 29th, 2017 after a long, debilitating struggle with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 64.
Margurite was known for her sweet disposition and willingness to serve others. A dedicated and loving mother, she was an activate volunteer with Cub Scouts, her local church and schools. Furthermore, she was a member of professional associations and a member of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland. She worked as a Professional Coding Advocate for Watson Clinic.
She is survived by her husband, John McKee, Sr., her two sons, John McKee, Jr. & wife Allison, and Joe McKee & wife Sarah, and her 4 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Donations can be made at
http://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate and searching for Margurite McKee's memorial page.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2017