MARGARET 'PEGGY' REID LANG, 90



WINTER HAVEN - Margaret 'Peggy' Reid Lang, 90, died March 31, 2017 at her home in Winter Haven.

Mrs. Lang was born on September 22, 1926 in Lakeland, Florida to Richard J. and Marie Lefebvre Reid. She was the oldest of two children.

Mrs. Lang graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1944. She also attended Florida State College for Women in Tallahassee.

Peggy was an avid gardener and loved to fish. She also enjoyed creating beautiful handmade quilts which became treasured gifts for family and friends. She traveled extensively, exploring many foreign countries including China, Greece and Mexico. She also traveled the Southwest states in the US, spending several months each year.

Peggy was very active in her church, St. Paul's Episcopal, where she was a member of the Alter Guild, Daughters of the King and a Eucharistic Minister.

Mrs. Lang is survived by her sons, Ted, Ocean View, DE, Gene, Mobile, AL and Beverly, Winter Haven, as well as six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and her sister Denise, Lake Wales.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Edgar Miller, Gene Murrell, and Alan Lang, and her son Reid Murrell.

There will be a memorial service for Peggy at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Monday April 3rd at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Gods Hands Ministries at St. Paul's.







