Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUBERT LAYMAN "JOE" MOORE. View Sign





LAKELAND - Hubert Layman 'Joe' Moore of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully on March 24, 2017 at George C. Forsythe Hospice in Auburndale at the age of 85.

Joe was born on July 25, 1931 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was a proud veteran of the United States

Joe is predeceased by his wife Mary Alice and children Hubert Laymon and Cynthia Jane (Moore) Mastropolo.

Joe is survived by his beloved daughter, Mar-ilyn Lorraine 'Lorraine' (Moore) Fairless, who served as his primary caregiver until the very end; loving sons Howard Ray (Jama) of Knightsdale (Raleigh), North Carolina and Harold Joseph of Lakeland, Florida; his daughter Theresa Mar-lene Moore; ten grandchildren: Cynthia Gene Fairless, Nikki (Mastropolo) Dull, Billy Fairless, Joseph Fairless, Christopher Fairless, Gregory Moore, Richard Moore, Christian Michael Moore, Sydney Michelle Moore, Brendan Matthew Moore; and numerous great-grandchildren. Joe is lovingly remembered as a generous, self-sacrificing husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father.

A memorial gathering will be held at the home of his son, Harold J. Moore, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6:30PM at 606 Kirkswood Court, Lakeland, Florida 33813.



HUBERT LAYMAN 'JOE' MOORELAKELAND - Hubert Layman 'Joe' Moore of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully on March 24, 2017 at George C. Forsythe Hospice in Auburndale at the age of 85.Joe was born on July 25, 1931 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War . After the war, Joe returned to his home state of Tennessee and married the love of his life, Mary Alice Johnson. The couple had five children. Having obtained his licensure as a Professional Engineer, Joe owned and operated his own successful engineering company, Moore Engineering, until he retired.Joe is predeceased by his wife Mary Alice and children Hubert Laymon and Cynthia Jane (Moore) Mastropolo.Joe is survived by his beloved daughter, Mar-ilyn Lorraine 'Lorraine' (Moore) Fairless, who served as his primary caregiver until the very end; loving sons Howard Ray (Jama) of Knightsdale (Raleigh), North Carolina and Harold Joseph of Lakeland, Florida; his daughter Theresa Mar-lene Moore; ten grandchildren: Cynthia Gene Fairless, Nikki (Mastropolo) Dull, Billy Fairless, Joseph Fairless, Christopher Fairless, Gregory Moore, Richard Moore, Christian Michael Moore, Sydney Michelle Moore, Brendan Matthew Moore; and numerous great-grandchildren. Joe is lovingly remembered as a generous, self-sacrificing husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father.A memorial gathering will be held at the home of his son, Harold J. Moore, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6:30PM at 606 Kirkswood Court, Lakeland, Florida 33813. Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Army Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com