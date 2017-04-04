HUBERT LAYMAN 'JOE' MOORE
LAKELAND - Hubert Layman 'Joe' Moore of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully on March 24, 2017 at George C. Forsythe Hospice in Auburndale at the age of 85.
Joe was born on July 25, 1931 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. After the war, Joe returned to his home state of Tennessee and married the love of his life, Mary Alice Johnson. The couple had five children. Having obtained his licensure as a Professional Engineer, Joe owned and operated his own successful engineering company, Moore Engineering, until he retired.
Joe is predeceased by his wife Mary Alice and children Hubert Laymon and Cynthia Jane (Moore) Mastropolo.
Joe is survived by his beloved daughter, Mar-ilyn Lorraine 'Lorraine' (Moore) Fairless, who served as his primary caregiver until the very end; loving sons Howard Ray (Jama) of Knightsdale (Raleigh), North Carolina and Harold Joseph of Lakeland, Florida; his daughter Theresa Mar-lene Moore; ten grandchildren: Cynthia Gene Fairless, Nikki (Mastropolo) Dull, Billy Fairless, Joseph Fairless, Christopher Fairless, Gregory Moore, Richard Moore, Christian Michael Moore, Sydney Michelle Moore, Brendan Matthew Moore; and numerous great-grandchildren. Joe is lovingly remembered as a generous, self-sacrificing husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father.
A memorial gathering will be held at the home of his son, Harold J. Moore, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6:30PM at 606 Kirkswood Court, Lakeland, Florida 33813.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017