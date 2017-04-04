PATRICIA 'PAT'
SHELBY, 71
LAKELAND - Patricia 'Pat' Shelby, born 9/29/1945; went to be with our Lord on 3/22/2017. She was 71 years young.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Wilson (Tom), grandchildren Joshua Wilson-28, Jayson Wilson-9, her sister Vanessa Robertson (Max) and family, her brother Frank Foley, Jr. and family.
Patricia was a very giving and active lady in her community, she served on the board at Talbot house and also volunteered at the Good Samaritan Free Clinic in Talbot House as a medical assistant for many years. She was a volunteer in her youngest grandsons school. She also helped her church in many different ways. She had a love for life, people, animals and especially her family. She will be dearly missed by all.
If you would like to join the family in memorializing and celebrating Patricia's life they will be having a service on Thursday April 6th, 2017 @ 4pm. The service will be held at 4730 Lakeland Highlands Road at the Highland Park Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to offset final expenses.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017