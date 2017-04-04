ELIZABETH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH MACKINNON.
MACKINNON
LAKELAND - It is with great sadness that we announce her unexpected, but peaceful passing on Fri., March 24, 2017. She was our beloved mother, grandmother and sister.
Born and raised in Lakeland, Florida to parents Zerney Barnes and Eunice Pipkin Barnes. She made her home in Sault Ste. Marie where she led an exemplary life giving of herself generously to family, friends and community.
Elizabeth is survived by her son Ian (Jennifer) of Guelph, Ontario, daughter Molly (Art) of Calgary and Sheila (Wayne) of Caledon, Ontario. Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Erin, Morgaine, Robert and Brett. Also missing her are her brothers Dr. Zerney Barnes of Montgomery, Alabama, Richard Barnes (Morehead, Kentucky), sister Eunice Harris (Alamosa, Colorado) and all of their families. She will be deeply missed by many and remembered always.
All are invited to visit at Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Road 705-945-7758) on Sat., April 1, 2017 from 1-4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to
in her memory, instead of flowers would be most appreciated. www.northwoodfuneral.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017