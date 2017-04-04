BRANDY JOLYN
SZANYI, 15
Tenoroc High School
LAKELAND - Brandy Jolyn Szanyi, age 15, died of complications from the flu on March 30, 2017, at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.
Born in Lakeland, FL, on Dec. 17, 2001, she was a freshman honor student at Tenoroc High School in Lakeland where she played short stop for the T.H.S. varsity softball and varsity volley ball. She was a lover of music & dance, hunting with her Dad, fishing with her mother, dad & sister & being with family & friends.
Brandy is survived by her mother Jennifer Bacus Szanyi; father B.J. Szanyi; sister Cara Szanyi; grandmothers Janice Szanyi, Alice Angell; Aunt Jennifer Stanley, Uncle Tommy Stanley; cousins Hannah Stanley & Allan Spencer; Uncle Travis Bacus, cousins Gavin Brock & Cale Bacus; Uncle Chad Bacus, cousin Nick Bacus. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers David 'Nick' Szanyi and Rocky Bacus.
Viewing will be at Ott-Laughlin in Auburndale off K-Ville Ave., on Thurs., April 6, 6-9 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Life Church off Berkley Rd., in Auburndale Fri., April 7 at 11 a.m.
