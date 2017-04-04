Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRANDY JOLYN

SZANYI, 15

Tenoroc High School



LAKELAND - Brandy Jolyn Szanyi, age 15, died of complications from the flu on March 30, 2017, at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.

Born in Lakeland, FL, on Dec. 17, 2001, she was a freshman honor student at Tenoroc High School in Lakeland where she played short stop for the T.H.S. varsity softball and varsity volley ball. She was a lover of music & dance, hunting with her Dad, fishing with her mother, dad & sister & being with family & friends.

Brandy is survived by her mother Jennifer Bacus Szanyi; father B.J. Szanyi; sister Cara Szanyi; grandmothers Janice Szanyi, Alice Angell; Aunt Jennifer Stanley, Uncle Tommy Stanley; cousins Hannah Stanley & Allan Spencer; Uncle Travis Bacus, cousins Gavin Brock & Cale Bacus; Uncle Chad Bacus, cousin Nick Bacus. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers David 'Nick' Szanyi and Rocky Bacus.

Viewing will be at Ott-Laughlin in Auburndale off K-Ville Ave., on Thurs., April 6, 6-9 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Life Church off Berkley Rd., in Auburndale Fri., April 7 at 11 a.m.



BRANDY JOLYNSZANYI, 15Tenoroc High SchoolLAKELAND - Brandy Jolyn Szanyi, age 15, died of complications from the flu on March 30, 2017, at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.Born in Lakeland, FL, on Dec. 17, 2001, she was a freshman honor student at Tenoroc High School in Lakeland where she played short stop for the T.H.S. varsity softball and varsity volley ball. She was a lover of music & dance, hunting with her Dad, fishing with her mother, dad & sister & being with family & friends.Brandy is survived by her mother Jennifer Bacus Szanyi; father B.J. Szanyi; sister Cara Szanyi; grandmothers Janice Szanyi, Alice Angell; Aunt Jennifer Stanley, Uncle Tommy Stanley; cousins Hannah Stanley & Allan Spencer; Uncle Travis Bacus, cousins Gavin Brock & Cale Bacus; Uncle Chad Bacus, cousin Nick Bacus. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers David 'Nick' Szanyi and Rocky Bacus.Viewing will be at Ott-Laughlin in Auburndale off K-Ville Ave., on Thurs., April 6, 6-9 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Life Church off Berkley Rd., in Auburndale Fri., April 7 at 11 a.m. Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Brandy Szanyi

Click images or name above for additional details at:

www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close