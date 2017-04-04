MELISSA SUSAN
KELLEY, 47
LAKELAND - Melissa Susan Kelley, age 47, of Polk City, FL, passed away on 3/19/2017.
Melissa was born on 3/5/1970 in Lakeland, FL. She was a graduate from Lakeland Senior High in 1988 and attended Polk State.
Melissa is survived by her husband James Kelley; her daughters Jordan, Summer & Madison Kelley; her parents Michael & Joyce Powell; her sisters Debbie Boyce & Barbara Holley; her grandchildren Nolan & Khylor and many more loving family.
Services will be on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6 pm at Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel.
Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel
2090 East Edgewood Drive
Lakeland, FL 33803
(863) 669-1617
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017