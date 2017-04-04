WAYNE
SHRINER, 71
Drywall Hanger
LAKELAND - Wayne Shriner, 71, died Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Born in Orlando on February 3, 1946, he was a drywall hanger. He was a member of Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene and a U.S. Navy veteran.
Mr. Shriner was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Iva Shriner.
He is survived by his sons Michael Shriner, Chip Shriner, both of Lakeland; granddaughters Madison Shriner, Olivia Shriner, Lakeland; brothers Charles Shriner, Leonard Shriner, Walter Shriner, Lewis Shriner, and Clifford Shriner; sister Marie Waters.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017