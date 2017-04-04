HENRY EDWIN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY EDWIN MOYER.
MOYER, 81
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Henry Edwin Moyer, age 81, a resident of Auburndale passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mr. Moyer was born August 29, 1935 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, to Milton and Jennie (Yeich) Moyer. He was an Auburndale resident for the past 28 years coming from PA.
He was of the Amish faith and a United States Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired in 1975 as a Load Master for the Air Force. Henry was a member of the Auburndale VFW where he was a past commander. He was a very generous person and loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Henry is survived by: daughter: Nancy Stokes and her husband Jake Curry, 2 brothers: Milton G. Moyer & Lee Moyer, 5 sisters: Elsie Dawson, Sallie Krause, Anna Reichert, Marian Ziegler & Esther Mengel, 3 grandchildren: Patrick Klotz, Joan Ngufook & James Ngufook.
There are no services scheduled for Mr. Moyer.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017