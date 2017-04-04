G. GAIL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. GAIL MITCHELL.
MITCHELL, 81
LAKELAND - G. Gail Mitchell, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Apr. 1, 2017.
Gail was born in Eaton Park, FL on Apr. 14, 1935 to the late William and Mildred McClelland. She was a part of the first class to graduate from Lakeland High School's new campus in 1953. She remained a very active part of the Lakeland community throughout her life. Since age 15, Gail played the piano in local churches, for weddings, funerals, and many other events. Gail was a charter member of Christ Memorial Baptist Church, where she taught children's Sunday School for many years. Her love of children and people was reflected through her involvement in many community activities.
Gail is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ted Mitchell; daughters, Denise Selby and Lynn Felts; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Lowell Mitchell; and 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Visitation will be held Fri. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will be conducted Sat. at 10 am at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Memorial Baptist Church or the Florida Baptist Children's Home. The family would like to thank Highlands Lake Center for their special care of 'Ms. Butterfly.'
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2017