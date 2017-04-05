Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DR. LARRY K. JACKSON, 77



AUBURNDALE - Dr. Larry K. Jackson, 77, passed away after a long struggle with dementia on April 1, 2017. Larry was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 16, 1939 to Katalee and Lowell Jackson. Larry and his family moved to Lakeland where he attended Lakeland High School and Florida Southern College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He then continued on to the University of Florida where he earned a master's degree in Agriculture and a Ph. D. in Fruit Crops. He married Karol Knight of Lakeland and had two sons. He later married his fellow 1957 LHS classmate, Julie MacDowell Morgan. Larry began his career at the University of Florida as an extension agent, then worked his way up to achieve the positions of assistant professor, associate professor and finally to full professor and Chairman of the Fruit Crops Department. Larry worked his final years at the UF Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred and was inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame following his retirement. He was well respected and loved by his students and colleagues in the Citrus Industry. Upon retirements, Larry and Julie built their dream home along the shores of Lake Juliana, near Auburndale where they cultivated a beautiful landscape of flowers, fruits, and vegetables. They also enjoyed traveling, collecting antiques, flea-market bargain hunting and spending time with friends and family.

Larry was witty, kind, and generous. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be missed immensely by those who had the good fortune to know him.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his son James Cole Morgan, and his loving wife, Julie.

He leaves his son Kevin (Lydia) of Satellite Beach, FL, son Keith (Patty) of Lakeland, FL his daughter Juliann (Jeff) Thompson of Auburndale, FL and his grandchildren, Simon Jackson of Satellite Beach, FL, Alex (Tiffany) Thompson of Tampa, FL and Morgan Thompson of Orlando, FL.

A celebration of life will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Ave. Lakeland, Florida, 33801 on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow in the Tribute Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by check to the Citrus Research and Education Foundation, Inc. Please use the mailing address below: Attn: Tammy Siegel, University of Florida, Citrus Research and Education Center, 700 Experiment Station Road, Lake Alfred, FL 33850.

Larry's family wishes to thank the loving staff of Florida Presbyterian Homes and Cornerstone Hospice of Lakeland for their wonderful care and support.

