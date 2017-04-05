MARY KATHERINE (DILLON)
PETERS, 75
ROHNERT PARK, CA. - Mary Katherine (Dillon) Peters (75) of Rohnert Park, CA, previously of Lakeland, FL and Centreville, MI passed away on March 15, 2017.
Mary is survived by her sister Linda Dillon-Santoro (husband Ronald) of Kalamazoo, MI and her four children: Thomas Peters (wife Susan) of Tampa, FL, Craig Peters (wife Tamara) of Oscoda, MI, Kristina Bonnett (husband Michael) of Petaluma, CA, and Steve Peters (wife Marci) of San Rafael, CA. Mary had seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Donations may be made in loving memory to Hillside Church, 2689 Old Adobe Road, Petaluma, CA, 94954 or
. A memorial service will be held at the Victory Church of Lakeland at 11:00 am Saturday the 8th.
Victory Church
1401 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 859-6000
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2017