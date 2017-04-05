Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAKELAND - Joseph Richard Sosby, 67, of Lakeland, Florida passed away Friday, March 31, 2017 at his home. He was born in East Point, Georgia to Jonas Lester Sosby and Dorothy Rita Sosby (Stewart). He was the younger of two sons.

Joe enjoyed playing golf, was a member of The Elks, and was known for wearing a number of his Stetson hats. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William, and sister-in-law Dorothy.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Priscilla Sosby, daughter Jennifer Whittle and son-in-law Craig of Lynn Haven, Florida, daughter Jessica Roth and son-in-law Jason of Jacksonville, Florida and daughter Amanda Dunmire and son-in-law Brian of Jacksonville, Florida. He was a loving grandfather to Garrett Whittle, Olivia Whittle, Anderson Roth, Owen Roth, Coleson Roth, Taylor Dunmire and Robbie Dunmire.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, at 10AM at Southside Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM.



310 McDonald St

Lakeland, FL 33803

