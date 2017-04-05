Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAPTAIN HOYT PORTER MAULDEN. View Sign



MAULDEN, 93

U.S. Navy Ret.



BROOKSVILLE - Captain Hoyt Porter Maulden (USN Ret.), 93, died March 30, 2017, at home in Brooksville, Florida.

He was born in Tampa, Florida, on September 26, 1923. A 1940 graduate of Kathleen High School, he joined the Navy in 1942 as a Naval Aviation Cadet. He was commissioned as Ensign and designated Naval Aviator in 1945 which was the beginning of a 31 year career serving on a variety of aircraft carriers. His last carrier assignment was Commanding Officer of the USS SHANGRI-LA on her final combat cruise and voyage home from Vietnam to decommissioning in Philadelphia. During his Navy career Hoyt earned degrees from the University of Mississippi and George Washington University as well as completing the US Navy General Line School, Naval War College, and National Defense University-Indus-trial College of the Armed Forces. After retirement in 1973, he was managing partner in a consulting firm, instructor at Pasco-Hernando Community College and Florida Keys Community College. In 1990 he was designed a Certified Financial Planner. He retired in 1994 as Professor Emeritus of Financial Management at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Hoyt was predeceased by daughter, Stephanie Maulden and six siblings. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Tullis Maulden; two sons by a previous marriage, Hoyt P. Maulden, Jr. (Virginia) and John Scott Maulden (Maryland); sister, Nathalie Fallin (Lakeland, FL).

Those who wish to honor Hoyt's memory please do so by making donations to the organization or .

Arrangements by Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville, Florida, (352) 796-6699. 'Family Owned & Operated.'

