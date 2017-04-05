Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD C. ALLEN. View Sign

RICHARD C.

ALLEN, 91



HAINES CITY - Richard C. Allen, age 91, passed away March 20, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Richard was born on January 7, 1926 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was called to serve his country, enlisted into the Navy and served in WWII aboard the U.S.S. Bullwheel tanker supporting the fleet in the South Pacific and Philippines. After his country's service, Richard received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University; West Lafayette, Indiana. While at Purdue he was a member of Pi Tau Sigma and graduated in 1950.

Following his graduation from Purdue he went to work for the Radio Corporation of America and enjoyed a 40 year career. During his career he was fortunate to be assigned responsibilities in Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Poland and the Soviet Union.

Richard, friends knew him as 'Dick,' was an avid fisherman and loved to play golf, but most of all, he loved his children, grandchildren and loving wife. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife Lynne to whom they were married 66 years; daughters Christine, husband William 'Bo' McBee from Texas, Claudia, husband Kevin Summerson from Pennsylvania; and his son Daniel, wife Marla Loucks Allen from Pennsylvania and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on April 8, 2017 at 11:00am in the chapel at Oak Ridge Funeral Care 1001 Grace Ave. Haines City, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.

